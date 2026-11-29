Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Los Angeles triggers more than 40 aftershocks and panic at airport and along coast

The Los Angeles area of California was struck by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on Saturday morning. The shaking caused panic among residents and tourists, while more than 40 aftershocks were recorded during the day.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake struck at around 9:30 a.m. local time. Its epicenter was approximately 6 kilometers west-southwest of the coastal city of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of about 12 kilometers.

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The shaking was felt across a wide area. Buildings shook and trees swayed in Santa Monica, while reports also came from Pasadena, about 43 kilometers from the epicenter. Near the coast, people rushed out of several stores, and car alarms went off in supermarket parking lots.

Windows broke and several ceiling tiles fell at Los Angeles International Airport. Travelers temporarily took shelter under tables before leaving the building to avoid a potential hazard.

Uduak Akpanakpauyo, a traveler from Houston, said she was near a United Airlines counter when she began to feel the shaking. She saw shards of broken glass falling nearby, putting her at risk of being struck on the head. She said the building was shaking so hard that they did not know whether it would collapse.

Akpanakpauyo said it was the first earthquake she had experienced and that it had frightened her greatly. Airport authorities said flights continued as normal and initial runway inspections found no problems.

Despite the strong shaking, local authorities said no injuries or significant property damage had been reported so far.

Aftershocks began just minutes after the main earthquake. Seismologists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) recorded at least 40 during the day. The USGS estimated a 30% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 4.0 or higher.

At 11:41 a.m., another magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the area. After that quake, the Los Angeles Fire Department returned to a state of readiness for seismic emergencies. Another aftershock, measuring magnitude 4.0, was recorded shortly after 8:00 p.m. off the coast of Hermosa Beach, at a depth of about 12 kilometers.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said a second citywide assessment had found no major damage to critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, Manhattan Beach authorities temporarily closed the city’s pier as a precaution and asked residents and visitors to stay away from the area.

The seismic activity also activated safety systems at two oil refineries. An unplanned gas flaring occurred at the Torrance refinery, while safety flares were automatically activated at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo. Local authorities said no effects had been reported outside the refinery sites.

The college football game between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena went ahead as scheduled despite the shaking.

USGS data show that this was the strongest earthquake in the Los Angeles area since 2014. That year, La Habra, in Orange County, was struck by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

Experts explained that Saturday’s earthquake occurred at a greater depth, which affected how seismic waves traveled to the surface. USGS seismologist Elizabeth Cochran said waves must travel farther when an earthquake’s source is deeper. For that reason, the shaking may be less intense in some areas.

Lucy Jones, a geophysics expert at the California Institute of Technology and head of the Center for Disaster Resilience, said the earthquake had been felt across most of the Los Angeles Basin. She described it as one of the largest quakes recorded in the area in a long time.

Jones said three other earthquakes of around magnitude 3 had occurred during the past week. One was recorded near the epicenter of Saturday’s earthquake and, she said, could be considered a foreshock.

The expert said Saturday’s number of aftershocks was relatively high but remained within the normal range of seismic activity. She noted that the Los Angeles Basin had experienced a relatively quiet period since the destructive magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake in 1994. According to Jones, 12 years without an earthquake above magnitude 5.0 is a very long time in Los Angeles’s seismic history.

Mayor Bass urged residents to remain calm and continue their daily activities. She noted that earthquakes occur frequently in the area and said that, although this quake was more significant and closer to Los Angeles, there was no reason to suspend normal activities.