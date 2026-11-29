After snowfall, Basha says crews worked on roads all night; urges drivers to take care

Infrastructure Minister Dimal Basha said road-clearing crews worked without interruption overnight on the motorway and on national and regional roads following heavy snowfall.

He said the snow had been cleared and salt spread on the roads to prevent ice. Crews are continuing their work this morning.

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Basha thanked the workers for their efforts, which enabled people to travel. As the snowfall continues, he urged drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys and take extra care while driving.

In his post, the minister wished people good morning and said crews had worked throughout the night to keep the roads passable. He also referred to footage filmed overnight showing snow being cleared and salt being spread.