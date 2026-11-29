18-year-old arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at police during protest! Charges against him

An 18-year-old has been arrested in Tirana on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail at police officers during yesterday’s anti-government protest.

According to a police statement, the young man, identified by the initials A. Q., threw it near the former Dajti Hotel, endangering the lives of officers on duty.

Të lidhura None found

The case has been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office. The 18-year-old faces charges of “Attempted murder of a police officer,” “Violating regulations on explosives,” “Destruction of property,” “Assault because of official duties,” “Disturbing the peace,” “Resisting a public order police officer” and “Organizing and participating in illegal gatherings and demonstrations.”

Police statement:

An 18-year-old has been arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at police officers, endangering their lives and health.

Investigators from the Serious Crimes Investigation Sector of the Tirana Local Police Directorate, working with officers from Police Station No. 4, arrested A. Q., 18, at the scene as part of their investigation into acts of violence during yesterday’s protest.

He was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers assigned to duty near the former Dajti Hotel yesterday, endangering their lives and health.

The case was referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the Tirana Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction for the offenses of “Attempted murder of a police officer,” “Violating regulations on explosives,” “Destruction of property,” “Assault because of official duties,” “Disturbing the peace,” “Resisting a public order police officer” and “Organizing and participating in illegal gatherings and demonstrations.”