Liberation anniversary: Prime Minister Rama and President Begaj pay tribute at the Martyrs’ Cemetery

President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama paid tribute at the National Martyrs’ Cemetery to mark the 82nd anniversary of Albania’s liberation.

The leaders honored the memory of those who gave their lives for liberation by laying wreaths at the “Mother Albania” memorial.

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Defense Minister Ermal Nufi and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Evis Kushi also attended the ceremony.

The ceremony at the Martyrs’ Cemetery is held every year on this date to commemorate the sacrifice of those who fought for the country’s freedom and to honor their memory.