Kosovo Assembly Presidency meets to set the agenda for the plenary session

At its next meeting, the Presidency of the Kosovo Assembly will consider a proposed agenda for the upcoming plenary session, as well as other matters.

Topics planned for the session include an interpellation with Health Minister Arben Vitia regarding the case of a breast cancer patient who went without treatment for four months, and the shortage of oncology medicines.

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Lawmakers will also discuss a substantive motion on the situation with electricity planning, pricing and supply in Kosovo.

The Presidency’s agenda also includes approving the minutes of its previous meeting and reviewing various proposals and requests.