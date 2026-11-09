Four parliamentary committees to meet on Monday

Four parliamentary committees to meet on Monday

Four committees of the Assembly of Kosovo will hold their regular meetings on Monday. The agenda includes the review of international agreements, diplomatic cooperation, education issues and an investigation into institutional accountability in cases of violence against women and children.

The first meeting will begin at 10:00, when the Committee on Legislation, Mandates, Immunities and the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly will review draft laws to ratify agreements with Sweden and Belgium.

Të lidhura

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At 11:00, the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora is scheduled to meet with Hungary’s ambassador to Kosovo, László Dux.

The Committee on Education and Science will meet at 12:00.

The day’s program will conclude at 13:00 with a meeting of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the institutional handling of domestic violence against children and women.

Members of the committee will discuss its work plan and schedule of activities, as well as the documents to be requested from the relevant institutions and the committee’s budget.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 07:15

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