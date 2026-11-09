Kosovo and Italy seek closer cooperation for “Prishtina 2030

Kosovo and Italy seek closer cooperation for “Prishtina 2030

Italian Ambassador Maurizio Antonini and Kosovo’s Minister of Sport, Blerim Gashani, held a meeting to discuss preparations for hosting the Prishtina 2030 Mediterranean Games.

According to the announcement, they reviewed the progress of preparations and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Italy and Kosovo in organizing this major sporting event. Italy’s experience and expertise in organizing international sporting competitions were cited as potential support for Kosovo.

Të lidhura

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The meeting was seen as an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation through sport, which serves to strengthen dialogue, development and friendship between peoples.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 17:02

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