EU ambassador delivers 2026 Progress Report to Albania’s Foreign Ministry, Hoxha: Progress is significant, challenges remain

The head of the European Union Delegation to Albania, Ambassador Sofia Moreira de Sousa, was received today at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs by Minister Ferit Hoxha. During the meeting, she presented him with a copy of the 2026 Progress Report on Albania.

According to Hoxha, the report is the broadest, most detailed and most comprehensive annual assessment of Albania’s progress and its overall readiness to join the European Union.

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After the meeting, the minister wrote on the social media platform X that the document should be considered in its entirety. He said the substantial and significant progress shows that Albania is on the right track and that the country can not only undertake commitments but also fulfill them. At the same time, Hoxha stressed the need to acknowledge the remaining challenges realistically and address them through inclusive processes, constructive engagement and genuine dialogue.

The minister also discussed the Commission’s roadmap toward 2027, describing it as a clear guide. According to him, for the first time, an EU document reflects Albania’s goal of concluding accession negotiations by the end of 2027, assessing that goal as ambitious but achievable.

Achieving this goal, Hoxha stressed, requires sustained efforts, high-quality reforms and, above all, effective and lasting implementation.

He emphasized that the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs remains fully committed to further strengthening institutional capacity and fulfilling its role in this final, decisive phase of the negotiations.

Hoxha described European Union membership as the country’s most important national goal and project. He added that it is an effort involving all of society, just as the benefits of membership will belong to society as a whole, and that achieving it therefore requires everyone’s contribution.