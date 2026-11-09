Steinmeier congratulates President Shiroka Pula and reaffirms German support for Kosovo

Steinmeier congratulates President Shiroka Pula and reaffirms German support for Kosovo

Kosovo’s president, Justina Shiroka Pula, has received a congratulatory message from her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after taking office.

On behalf of himself and the people of Germany, Steinmeier conveyed his best wishes to the president. He noted the importance of Kosovo’s institutions being fully functional.

Të lidhura

None found

“The fact that all constitutional institutions are once again fully functional and able to act is a great relief for Germany as well, a longtime friend and supporter of Kosovo. The months of political deadlock demonstrated the value of functioning institutions and how much they depend on political forces being willing to take responsibility across party lines,” the letter said.

The German president stressed that Kosovo’s future lies in Europe and called on the country to continue its reforms and Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Now is the time to look ahead, accelerate the necessary reforms with renewed momentum and advance Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration. In this regard, fulfilling international obligations, safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and pursuing dialogue to normalize relations with Serbia are particularly important,” Steinmeier wrote.

In closing, he reaffirmed that Germany would remain a reliable partner to Kosovo and would strongly support it on its path toward Europe.

Steinmeier also said he looked forward to working with President Shiroka Pula and wished her success and wisdom in her role.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 17:02

Tags: , , ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet