Steinmeier congratulates President Shiroka Pula and reaffirms German support for Kosovo

Kosovo’s president, Justina Shiroka Pula, has received a congratulatory message from her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after taking office.

On behalf of himself and the people of Germany, Steinmeier conveyed his best wishes to the president. He noted the importance of Kosovo’s institutions being fully functional.

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“The fact that all constitutional institutions are once again fully functional and able to act is a great relief for Germany as well, a longtime friend and supporter of Kosovo. The months of political deadlock demonstrated the value of functioning institutions and how much they depend on political forces being willing to take responsibility across party lines,” the letter said.

The German president stressed that Kosovo’s future lies in Europe and called on the country to continue its reforms and Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Now is the time to look ahead, accelerate the necessary reforms with renewed momentum and advance Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration. In this regard, fulfilling international obligations, safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and pursuing dialogue to normalize relations with Serbia are particularly important,” Steinmeier wrote.

In closing, he reaffirmed that Germany would remain a reliable partner to Kosovo and would strongly support it on its path toward Europe.

Steinmeier also said he looked forward to working with President Shiroka Pula and wished her success and wisdom in her role.