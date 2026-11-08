Kamberi announces the Albanian coalition’s victory: 10 seats on the National Council

Shaip Kamberi, an Albanian member of the Serbian Parliament, published the results of the elections for the Albanian National Council.

According to him, the Albanian Coalition, led by Enkel Rexhepi, came first in the vote held today in Serbia.

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List number 3 received 4,769 votes, securing 10 of the Council’s 29 seats.

Kamberi thanked voters in Presheva, Bujanoc and Medvegja, as well as everyone who placed their trust in the coalition. He congratulated Enkel Rexhepi and the teams of the Party for Democratic Action and the Alliance for the Valley.

He announced that talks with the other lists on forming the Albanian National Council would begin immediately.

Kamberi stressed that the Council must represent all Albanians in the Valley and work toward education and textbooks in Albanian, Albanian culture, and the use of the Albanian language in institutions.