Kamberi announces the Albanian coalition’s victory: 10 seats on the National Council

Kamberi announces the Albanian coalition’s victory: 10 seats on the National Council

Shaip Kamberi, an Albanian member of the Serbian Parliament, published the results of the elections for the Albanian National Council.

According to him, the Albanian Coalition, led by Enkel Rexhepi, came first in the vote held today in Serbia.

Të lidhura

None found

List number 3 received 4,769 votes, securing 10 of the Council’s 29 seats.

Kamberi thanked voters in Presheva, Bujanoc and Medvegja, as well as everyone who placed their trust in the coalition. He congratulated Enkel Rexhepi and the teams of the Party for Democratic Action and the Alliance for the Valley.

He announced that talks with the other lists on forming the Albanian National Council would begin immediately.

Kamberi stressed that the Council must represent all Albanians in the Valley and work toward education and textbooks in Albanian, Albanian culture, and the use of the Albanian language in institutions.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 23:46

Tags: , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet