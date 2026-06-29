Iran Awaits Release of $6 Billion, Tehran and Oman Discuss the Strait of Hormuz

Iran expects billions of dollars from its frozen assets to be released following the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States, which includes sanctions relief in the oil and petrochemical sectors, according to statements by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian state media report that Pezeshkian said Tehran is expected to recover around $6 billion of the $12 billion in Iranian funds blocked in Qatar.

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At the same time, sources cited by Reuters say technical delegations from Iran and the United States are expected to meet in Doha in the coming days, where implementation of the agreement and efforts to reduce tensions will be addressed.

According to the same sources, communication channels have also been opened between the sides to prevent possible incidents, while attacks are expected to be temporarily suspended and the free navigation of ships through the Strait of Hormuz ensured.

As part of these developments, Iran and Oman held in Muscat the first meeting of the joint committee for the administration of the strait, where discussions focused on issues of sovereignty and the future management of this important maritime route.

Despite these moves, the situation remains complex, as Gulf states oppose any possibility that would bring fees or restrictions on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the key corridors of the global oil trade.