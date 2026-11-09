In the Argentine woman’s case, nurse testifies she did not see Endrit Nika near the patient

Vlora Makolli, a nurse at the Main Family Medicine Center in Fushë Kosovë and the second witness in the case against Endrit Nika, told the Basic Court in Prishtina that Maria Clara Urdangaray was conscious while in the ambulance. According to Makolli, the Argentine citizen was in pain the entire time.

Makolli said the team went directly to the scene to assess the patient’s condition. She explained that in cases of bleeding, the team intervenes to stop it, applies a bandage and a neck brace, and performs other necessary procedures as directed by the doctor. The patient was placed on a stretcher and then in the ambulance, where the team inserted two cannulas and administered fluids and injections for severe pain.

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To determine whether Urdangaray was conscious, the doctor asked her in English for her name. Makolli said she did not understand English and knew only what the doctor had relayed to them: the patient had said that nobody had pushed her. The nurse added that Urdangaray had groaned continuously, spoken while in pain, and calmed down during the journey. According to Makolli, the patient had also said she had not wanted to fall.

The victim’s lawyer, Leotrim Syla, asked Makolli whether Endrit Nika had been near the patient from the moment she was carried. The nurse replied that she had not seen Nika near her.

Endrit Nika is accused of murdering Maria Clara Urdangaray. She died at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo from injuries sustained after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in Fushë Kosovë.

On February 19, 2026, the Basic Court in Prishtina sentenced Nika to 18 years in prison. The Court of Appeals later upheld the defense’s appeal and sent the case back for a retrial.

The Basic Prosecution Office in Prishtina indicted Nika on February 11, 2025. According to the indictment, on August 1, 2023, following a disagreement with his girlfriend, he first hit her and tried to run her over with a car in the hotel parking lot.

The indictment says the altercation continued in the hotel room. There, Nika allegedly hit Urdangaray and pushed her toward a corner of the room, preventing her from leaving. The prosecution alleges that he removed the window frame and threw her from the sixth floor. The injuries she sustained in the fall caused her death. Nika is charged with the criminal offense of “Aggravated murder.”