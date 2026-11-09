LVV and PDK discuss next steps on the draft law on the Specialist Chambers

The Vetëvendosje Movement and the Democratic Party of Kosovo are discussing the next steps regarding the draft law on the Specialist Chambers, which President Justina Shiroka-Pula returned to the Assembly.

LVV parliamentary group leader Arbërie Nagavci said today that her party aims to avoid a new standoff between the Presidency and the Assembly. She said she was optimistic that an agreement could be reached with the PDK on how to proceed.

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According to Nagavci, constitutional practice leaves two options: the draft law can be approved without changes, or the process can begin again from scratch. She said it cannot be amended, a position she also supported with arguments that, in her view, stem from the Constitutional Court’s judgment. Nagavci added that she believes the PDK is aware of this as well.

She also said that the group led by Deputy Prime Minister Glauk Konjufca has begun its work and is expected to put forward better proposals for addressing the issue on appeal. According to her, the group will also consider other issues related to the draft law.

Nagavci was also asked about comments by Minister for Communities and Returns Nenad Rashiq. After the Student List’s victory in elections in Serbia, he had spoken about the possibility of establishing an Association of Serb-majority municipalities. She replied that the public and transparent position of the Vetëvendosje Movement and the Government of Kosovo on this issue has not changed.

As for the election results and the victory of new political forces in Serbia, Nagavci described them as that country’s internal affairs. She said it was still too early to discuss future talks in Kosovo–Serbia relations, since the positions of these forces toward Kosovo were not yet known.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has previously reiterated that there will be no Association of Serb-majority municipalities with executive powers, citing a Constitutional Court judgment. According to this position, the Constitutional Court struck down the Association because it conflicted with 23 articles.