Former ambassador and diplomat Nano Ruzhin has stated that North Macedonia is following the line of the United States regarding the Palestinian issue. In a statement to “Lokalno”, he linked this stance to Skopje’s vote against the UN resolution that reaffirmed support for UNRWA, the United Nations agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees. In that case, North Macedonia aligned itself alongside the US and Israel.

“In my view, this comes as a result of following American foreign policy toward Israel and Palestine. I think other countries also voted earlier. I don’t know where Serbia stands now. It was pushing the same agenda, but after the changes I’m not sure if the same thing happened, because I don’t know exactly which countries those are,” Ruzhin said.

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He added that this vote reflects more of a pragmatic interest of the current government, even though the European Union and many other states do not approve of the policy that Israel is implementing toward Gaza and Palestine. “North Macedonia does not have any particular interest, apart from the United States, which I believe are also among the countries that voted against that resolution. However, that’s how things go in politics,” he said.

According to Ruzhin, while it is outside the EU, the country’s government seeks to show that it does not share many positions with Brussels, although for Ukraine a report concluded that, in foreign policy, the country “grosso modo” stands in solidarity with the EU line.