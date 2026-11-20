Albulena Haxhiu, Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, announced that the draft work plan for the Parliamentary Agenda on Women’s Issues and Gender Equality for the period 2027–2030 has been presented in the Assembly.

According to her, this draft plan was discussed with representatives of institutions, partners, and women’s organizations, while the goal of the agenda is to provide the Assembly with a clear roadmap for its work until 2030.

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Haxhiu emphasized that priorities will include women’s economic empowerment, education and employment, protection from violence, as well as parliamentary oversight of the implementation of laws related to gender equality.

As part of this agenda, visits to various regions of Kosovo and meetings with women’s organizations will also be included, with the aim of ensuring their experiences and needs are taken into account in the work of the Assembly.

“Gender equality is measured in everyday life, in equal pay for equal work, in property registered in the woman’s name as well, and in her representation in decision-making,” Haxhiu stated.

She expressed gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Chair of the Committee on Human Rights Fatmire Mulhaxha, Chair of the Women Deputies Group Arijeta Rexhepi, UN Women in Kosovo, and other participants for their contribution to drafting the plan.