The Student List has announced that it will question the constitutionality of agreements signed during the Brussels dialogue. On the other hand, authorities in Pristina stress that normalization of relations must begin with acceptance of the current situation.

In a statement to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora reiterated that “Kosovo is an independent and sovereign state and its independence is irreversible.”

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In Serbia’s parliamentary elections, the Student List emerged victorious, ending the 14-year rule of the Serbian Progressive Party.

In its political program, in the section dealing with national interests, the Student List says it will continue to oppose Kosovo’s independence and will block any attempt at its membership in international mechanisms.

By signing the Agreement on the path to normalization of relations in 2023, Serbia undertook not to block Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

Both sides also agreed on the agreement’s implementation plan, which includes mutual respect for territorial integrity and recognition of each other’s state symbols.

The Student List has also warned that it will prosecute all “responsible representatives of the regime for all possible criminal offenses related to the conclusion and implementation of unconstitutional agreements to Serbia’s detriment.”

The European Union, which facilitates talks between Pristina and Belgrade, has made clear that Serbia remains obliged to fulfill the commitments made in the dialogue, despite the change of government.

“The results of the parliamentary elections in Serbia do not change the foundations of the EU-mediated dialogue or the obligations the parties have taken on,” an EU spokesperson told RFE/RL after the Student List’s victory.

Brussels expects Belgrade to remain constructively engaged in the dialogue, respect its commitments, and contribute to the normalization of relations with Kosovo.

Serbia still has not recognized Kosovo’s independence. Since the dialogue began in 2011, dozens of agreements have been reached covering issues such as freedom of movement, integration of the judicial and police systems, energy, telecommunications, recognition of diplomas, and the status of the Serb community in Kosovo.

Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry stressed to RFE/RL that full normalization of relations with Serbia is possible only if mutual recognition is placed at the center of the process.

“Only on this basis can European good-neighborly relations be built. We remain committed to a dialogue that helps achieve this goal and enables the region to overcome recurring tensions and move toward lasting peace and continuous cooperation,” the statement says.

According to the Ministry, the Student List’s stance toward Kosovo risks deepening the divisions that the dialogue aims to overcome.

“The Student List’s promise of political renewal in Serbia sounds unconvincing when its program officially expresses the same territorial ambitions that characterized the previous government’s policy toward the Republic of Kosovo. They consider our country part of Serbia, explicitly define this as a political objective, and promise to block our membership in international organizations,” the Ministry’s response continues.

The president of Serbia’s Constitutional Court, Vladan Petrov, told RFE/RL in writing that, in his personal assessment, it is almost impossible to restore the situation before the implementation of the agreements reached between Serbia and Kosovo.

Petrov added that Serbia would have constitutional grounds for a unilateral withdrawal from the dialogue only if the Constitutional Court changed its 2014 position and treated the agreements as international treaties.

In 2014, Serbia’s Constitutional Court rejected the request to assess the constitutionality and legality of the First Brussels Agreement, describing it as a political agreement without the status of an international treaty.

“But, I repeat, whatever their nature, the Republic of Serbia has fully implemented them long ago, so the question naturally arises as to what concrete consequences such a decision could bring, even if we take it as a hypothesis,” Petrov said.

After the election victory, Student List representatives called for the resignation of several institutional leaders, including Petrov.

Serbian constitutional law professor Bogoljub Milosavljevic says it is still unclear how the Student List will review the agreements from the dialogue with Kosovo and what it aims to achieve with this action.

“I don’t believe any step would be taken that conflicts with the Student List’s goals and plans for closer ties with the European Union. The review [of agreements within the dialogue for normalization of relations with Kosovo] must have a purpose, because the previous government did all sorts of things,” he told RFE/RL.

Dusan Janjic from the Belgrade Forum for Ethnic Relations interprets the warning about a review as a call for partnership with the EU and for minimal respect. He does not expect the Student List to turn to Serbia’s Constitutional Court.

From a constitutional perspective, Janjic believes a pause in the dialogue would serve both sides by creating conditions for partnership and resuming talks on new foundations.

“Let’s not rush. Let us lay the foundations for continuing the dialogue,” Janjic said, adding that the 2014 Constitutional Court decision remains in force because no one can review it.

Pristina-based political analyst Artan Muhaxhiri describes the Student List’s stance toward Kosovo as a “populist narrative” that clashes with Serbia’s aspirations for European integration.

According to Muhaxhiri, the Student List has the potential to bring “essential positive changes in Serbian society,” but would lose this opportunity if it chooses to engage in “an irrational and already lost battle to change history in the context of Kosovo.”

“The success of their progressive ideas for the emancipatory political and sociocultural transformation of Serbia will depend on how realistic their approach is to the most difficult and delicate processes. Relations with Kosovo should be among the main priorities,” he told RFE/RL.

Muhaxhiri sees the presidential elections in Serbia, which must be held by the end of the year, as the only explanation for the Student List’s current stance toward Kosovo.

According to him, the dialogue cannot continue if the Student List does not change its approach toward Kosovo.