Illegal weapons remain a threat to security in Kosovo

The number of weapons and ammunition seized, as well as the cases of murder, continue to raise concerns about security in Kosovo. Police reported that during 2025 they confiscated 1,931 weapons and more than 39,000 rounds of ammunition, while 1,746 weapons and more than 33,000 rounds of ammunition were seized the previous year.

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Security experts view amnesty as a way to encourage citizens to surrender weapons they possess illegally.

“Amnesty is sometimes a lifesaver because those who surrender their weapons are not prosecuted. These people should also be given incentives,” said Arben Dashevci, a security expert.

Sociologist Genc Xërxa, for his part, warned of a tendency among individuals and various parties to resolve conflicts without turning to the law.

“Most individuals and parties in this context are trying to resolve [conflicts] by taking the law into their own hands,” said Genc Xërxa, a sociologist.

From January to September of this year, 17 murder cases were recorded in Kosovo. Statistics also show that there is a considerable number of legal weapons in the country. Research published last year estimates that around 1,300 new weapons enter Kosovo each year.

The Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo provides for severe penalties for criminal offenses involving weapons. The import, export, purchase, supply, transport, manufacture or sale of weapons in violation of the law, as well as brokering in their trade, is punishable by a fine of up to 7,500 euros and imprisonment of one to eight years. When the offense involves more than four weapons or 400 rounds of ammunition, the punishment is one to 10 years in prison.