Arkin Jahiji of AKI secures passage to the second round in Bërvenica

Arkin Jahiji of AKI secures passage to the second round in Bërvenica

Arkin Jahiji, the candidate of the National Alliance for Integration for the post of mayor of Bërvenica Municipality, declared victory after receiving more than 600 votes, a result that sends him to the second round of the elections.

Të lidhura

None found

During his speech, Jahiji thanked all his supporters, praising their contribution to achieving this election result.

He said that the final victory would be decided on November 1, when, according to him, the triumph of the Democratic Union for Integration would be confirmed.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 20:54

Tags: , , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients