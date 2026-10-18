Arkin Jahiji of AKI secures passage to the second round in Bërvenica

Arkin Jahiji, the candidate of the National Alliance for Integration for the post of mayor of Bërvenica Municipality, declared victory after receiving more than 600 votes, a result that sends him to the second round of the elections.

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During his speech, Jahiji thanked all his supporters, praising their contribution to achieving this election result.

He said that the final victory would be decided on November 1, when, according to him, the triumph of the Democratic Union for Integration would be confirmed.