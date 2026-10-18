Kosovo-Serbia negotiations remain deadlocked, with no clear path forward

The dialogue process between Kosovo and Serbia remains frozen, despite calls from the international community to resume high-level talks. Analysts and experts say that efforts so far have failed and that a new process is needed, in which the parties are treated equally. As preconditions for its continuation, they cite Serbia’s fulfillment of its obligations and the surrender of Milan Radoiçiq to justice in Kosovo.

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Mediated by the European Union, the dialogue has made no progress for some time. International calls for the resumption of high-level meetings have so far not been followed by concrete steps.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s high representative, recently called on both sides to make progress toward normalizing relations and to implement the agreed-upon agreements, with particular emphasis on the Ohrid Agreement.

Following the constitution of Kosovo’s institutions, the issue of dialogue has once again become a central part of the public debate. However, both the agreements signed over the years and the way the process has been conducted are facing criticism from constitutional law experts and political analysts.

Mazllum Baraliu, an expert on constitutional issues, believes that the dialogue so far has failed. According to him, a new process should begin based on different principles and with full equality for both sides.

Baraliu also says that the actions taken so far have undermined trust in the European Union’s role as mediator.

“There are more than 41 agreements, each more harmful to Kosovo than the last, but they have collapsed, the dialogue has collapsed—in other words, it has died. The EU’s mediation is also needed, but confidence in that mediation has fallen because of what they have done, condemning our entire history and our future, as well as the roots and foundations of the state, with this judgment. We have nothing to discuss with Serbia, because it has produced no results and will not produce any,” Baraliu said.

Analyst Dorajet Imeri also considers it impossible to continue the dialogue under the current circumstances.

“As long as Serbia maintains this position, the dialogue cannot continue. It must accept the new reality and hand over Milan Radoiçiq and his group to Kosovo’s justice institutions. He has been indicted for at least two crimes, terrorism and war crimes. Radoiçiq cannot be free in Serbia’s public squares while Serbia claims that it seeks to normalize relations with Kosovo. This issue is now clear,” Imeri said.

RTK requested a response from the Government of Kosovo on this issue, but received no response by the time the report was broadcast. In July, during a meeting with the EU envoy for the dialogue, Peter Sorensen, Prime Minister Albin Kurti stated that Kosovo remains committed to constructive engagement, lasting peace and the implementation of the Brussels and Ohrid agreements.

The last high-level talks between the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia, under the mediation of the European Union, were held in Brussels on June 26, 2024. The last trilateral meeting between the chief negotiators was held on September 11, 2025.