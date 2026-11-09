Electric vehicles are reshaping the energy market, saving 1.2 million barrels of oil a day

Electric vehicles on the world’s roads today prevent the consumption of around 1.2 million barrels of oil every day, according to an analysis by the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E). Their impact is increasingly being felt in global transport and fossil fuel use.

Compared with 2021, when the saving was just 215,000 barrels a day, the current figure has increased fivefold, according to T&E data. The spread of electric vehicles is thus helping not only to reduce pollution but also to lessen global dependence on oil.

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The growing oil savings make the electrification of transport a significant factor in energy security and the reduction of polluting emissions.

According to projections based on current policies, electric vehicles could prevent the use of around 5.8 million barrels of oil a day by 2034. Such a development would significantly affect the international energy market at a time when many countries face uncertainty over oil supplies and prices.

Road transport currently uses almost half of the oil consumed globally. The shift to electric vehicles is therefore considered one of the most effective ways to limit growth in oil demand. This shift includes not only passenger cars but also buses and trucks, which are becoming more common in the international market.

The analysis shows that electric buses already account for around 5% of the global fleet, while electric trucks account for around 1%. In some markets, however, electric heavy-duty vehicles make up more than half of new sales in their respective categories.

Electric buses and trucks also help reduce oil consumption, saving up to 320,000 barrels a day. The impact of electrification extends to the environment: according to the analysis, electric vehicles on the world’s roads prevent more than 200 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions each year.

Norway, Denmark and Hong Kong are among the markets where electric vehicle use has reached very high levels.

Antony Froggatt, director of the European Federation for Transport and Environment, describes the electric vehicle as one of the most effective tools for reducing oil demand and protecting countries from energy crises. According to him, five years after the Glasgow climate summit, the electrification of transport is one of the most significant achievements of global efforts to protect the climate.