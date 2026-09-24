Hero Afrim Bunjaku commemorated on the third anniversary of his death, ambassadors lay tributes at his grave

On the third anniversary of the death of Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku, the newly appointed head of EULEX in Kosovo, Antero Lopes, and several foreign ambassadors paid homage at his grave.

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During this solemn act, they honored the memory of the Kosovo Police officer who lost his life on September 24, 2023, in Banjska, Zvečan, during an armed attack.

The German ambassador, Rainer Rudolph, also attended the commemorative ceremony and paid tribute in honor of the hero who gave his life in the line of duty three years ago in the terrorist attack in Banjska.

Sergeant Bunjaku was killed in an exchange of fire with an armed group that had infiltrated northern Kosovo. The serious incident began in the early hours of September 24, when the group attacked a police patrol, killing Bunjaku and wounding other officers.

Following this act, special units of the Kosovo Police launched an operation in the vicinity of the Banjska Monastery, where heavy gunfights ensued and several members of the attacking group were killed.

The attack in Banjska continues to be considered one of the most serious security incidents in Kosovo in recent years, while Kosovo institutions have insisted on prosecuting the organizers and participants.

The commemorative activities also include laying the foundation stone of a monument dedicated to the hero of the Kosovo Police, at the site where Sergeant Bunjaku fell in the line of duty three years ago.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 16:59

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