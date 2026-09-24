Vlora Hyseni’s accusations / Journalist Klodiana Lala: I despise them with disgust! I will go to SPAK with a criminal complaint, she will answer to justice

Investigative journalist Klodiana Lala has reacted, saying that she despises with disgust the accusations that former SHISH head Vlora Hyseni made against her, saying that “she met with Serbian agents.”

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In a communication to News24, journalist Lala described Hyseni’s accusations as an attempt to intimidate and threaten her because of her work as a journalist.

The journalist declared that she has continued to report even in difficult situations, emphasizing that her work will continue despite Hyseni’s statements.

“I despise with disgust any accusation from the former head of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni, addressed to me. It seemed to me a desperate attempt by the lady to threaten me because of the duty I perform. I and News24 have demonstrated that even in the most difficult moments we report with professionalism, impartiality, and integrity. The lady has the opportunity to correct what she said and apologize publicly, it is in her honor and that of the institution she has led, and in the honor of a woman who tomorrow may raise children.

As a mother I was hurt, as a journalist it doesn’t bother me at all, because no one blackmails me in my duty and I have proven this in more than 23 years of work, even when my family was shot at with bullets,” the journalist said.

She also stressed that she will continue to deal with the Vlora Hyseni case file, emphasizing that it is one of the most shocking she has covered in her professional career.

“I will continue to deal with the file, with the Hyseni affair and the high officials. It is the most shocking file I have covered in 23 years of my professional career. This has shaken not only Mrs. Hyseni but also many figures that are of politics, business, and crime,” Lala stated.

At the end she declared that for the accusations Hyseni made against her, she will go to SPAK: “I will address the special prosecution with a criminal complaint. I have spoken with lawyer Dorian Matlia and we are preparing the material to hand it over to SPAK.”