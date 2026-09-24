Carney: U.S. military intervention is not the main scenario, but Canada is preparing for extreme risks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in an interview with The New York Times that his government has also examined the extreme possibility of a U.S. military intervention on Canadian territory, although such an invasion is not treated as the baseline scenario.

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He stressed that it is the responsibility of those in these positions to analyze even the most extreme risks, describing this as part of normal risk management. According to him, it would be irresponsible not to have plans even for such a scenario, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has repeated statements about making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

During the conversation, Carney also addressed Canada’s efforts to expand economic and strategic ties, with the aim of reducing dependence on the United States.

One example he mentioned was Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX. Carney said Canada will aim to reduce dependence on this service and added that the country “will diversify away from Starlink, without question.”

Another topic he raised was the international financial system. According to Carney, the Trump administration’s policies and the use of trade as a pressure tool could push many countries to seek alternatives to the U.S. dollar.

He defended the idea that a global financial system with several reserve currencies, instead of a system dominated by the dollar, could offer more flexibility.

“Once you see this, you start thinking: how can I diversify?” he said, referring to the need to avoid excessive dependence on a single partner.

However, the prime minister acknowledged that decoupling from the U.S. economy has limits. According to him, it would not make sense to break up the integrated automotive industry between the two countries. He also warned against ideas of turning Canadian energy and food exports into a pressure tool against the United States.

Despite trade clashes, Carney said he continues to communicate frequently with Donald Trump. He said the two leaders have held several conversations since the severe failure of trade negotiations in August and the imposition of new tariffs by both sides.

Carney’s interview reflects Canada’s effort to maintain economic relations with the U.S., while preparing for a scenario in which dependence on its southern neighbor could create greater economic and strategic risks.