Customs officers and police under accusation, cigarette smuggling cost the state over 6 million euros

An in-depth investigation by the Customs Directorate, in cooperation with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption and the Public Security Bureau, has uncovered a well-organized cigarette smuggling scheme. According to the data, the damage caused to the state budget by the avoidance of legal obligations amounts to over 377 million denars, or over 6 million euros.

Të lidhura

None found

The operation focuses on the period January-June 2024, when investigators uncovered sophisticated methods for the import, unloading, and illegal release of large quantities of cigarettes onto the market without being registered in the customs system and without paying the relevant taxes.

The investigation includes a broad network of actors, ranging from freight forwarding, transport, and import companies to directly involved individuals, as well as law enforcement officials. In 3 of the 7 identified cases, it was proven that trucks carrying cigarette loads entered the country through the Bogorodica border crossing under the transit regime. Instead of continuing their route according to the rules, the cargo was illegally unloaded within Macedonian territory, while the empty vehicles exited through the Tabanovce border crossing and were recorded as if they were still loaded with goods.

The other four uncovered cases represent an even more flagrant violation: trucks loaded with cigarettes entered through the same border crossing, Bogorodica, but their entry was not recorded at all in either customs or police registers. The goods were then unloaded on Macedonian territory without any accompanying documentation and without undergoing any customs procedure, completely bypassing the payment of duties.

In total, from these seven cases it was established that 69,350,000 cigarettes ended up illegally on the domestic market. Based on the collected evidence and in coordination with the competent public prosecutor, on September 23, 2026, the Customs Directorate filed criminal charges. They were brought against 3 legal entities and 18 natural persons, among them 3 police officers and 4 customs officials. The criminal offenses for which they are accused include “Smuggling,” “Customs Fraud,” “Negligence at Work,” “Abuse of Official Duty,” “Computer Fraud,” and “Excise Duty Evasion.”

The Director of the Customs Directorate, Boban Nikollovski, stated that the investigation clearly proves that the illegal activity involves not only economic operators, but also officials who, by virtue of their duty and legal authority, bear primary responsibility for preventing this type of crime.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 16:56

Tags: ,
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck
Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation
Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station
Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle

Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet