Police operation in Tirana, 8 arrested among convicts and suspects for serious criminal offenses

A major control and intervention operation by the capital city police led to the identification and handcuffing of eight individuals who were wanted. The arrested persons are accused of a spectrum of crimes ranging from serious offenses against life, illegal possession of weapons, trafficking and production of narcotics, robbery, to forgery of official documents.

Të lidhura None found

During the arrest phase, one of the individuals declared wanted for involvement in narcotics trafficking was found in possession of a suspected quantity of cannabis sativa, which was immediately seized as material evidence.

A 39-year-old man with the initials K. T., for whom the court had imposed the security measure “Arrest in prison” on charges of “Attempted murder” and “Unauthorized possession and production of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials,” was apprehended by specialists of the Section for the Investigation of Serious Crimes against Persons and Property, supported by forces of Police Station No. 4.

Thanks to cooperation with the Special Operational Force, the same investigative structure also handcuffed 31-year-old E. B., who had been sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment for committing the criminal offense “Serious intentional injury.”

Meanwhile, specialists of Economic Crimes together with services of Police Station No. 3 arrested citizen N. M., for whom a sentence of 4 months of imprisonment had been imposed for the offense “Document forgery.”

The 18-year-old youth S. V., declared wanted by the Elbasan Local Police Directorate for the charge “Production and sale of narcotics,” fell into the handcuffs of officers of Police Station No. 1.

On the other hand, structures of Police Station No. 2, assisted by the Special Operational Force, executed an arrest warrant for citizen K. Xh., sentenced to 3 months in prison for the criminal offense “Theft.”

Police Station No. 3 finalized the capture of two persons. The first, 26-year-old R. L., was handcuffed with the support of special operational forces. He had received a sentence of 3 months in prison for “Disturbance of public peace” and still had 1 month and 3 days left to serve. The second, 30-year-old citizen O. N., was arrested after the court imposed the security measure “Arrest in prison” on the charge “Production and sale of narcotics.”

Finally, services of Police Station No. 6 handcuffed 29-year-old K. M., also wanted for “Production and sale of narcotics.” At the moment of handcuffing, a quantity of suspected Cannabis Sativa was confiscated from him as material evidence for the investigation.

All procedural documents for the detained persons have been forwarded to the competent Prosecution Office for the continuation of investigations.