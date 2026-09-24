Fire in a building near the Pogradec promenade, firefighting forces intervene

This afternoon brought a fire outbreak in the common areas of a residential building in the city of Pogradec, located near the pedestrian zone.

Të lidhura

None found

Reports from the scene indicate that the flames engulfed the building’s ventilation ducts.

Two fire trucks and police officers immediately arrived at the address, working to extinguish the fire and secure the perimeter.

Fortunately, as of now, there are no reports of injuries.

The origin of the fire remains unclear and is expected to be determined after verifications are carried out at the scene by the investigative team.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 16:16

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