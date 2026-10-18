He was shopping for home/ Surrounded by five officers while carrying milk and oranges (VIDEO)

He was shopping for home/ Surrounded by five officers while carrying milk and oranges (VIDEO)

An unusual moment was recorded at the protest around midday today, when a citizen carrying groceries he had bought for home—including milk, oranges and buttermilk—was surrounded by five police officers.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was on his way home when he encountered the officers, who, according to him, escorted him away after he objected to tear gas being used against protesters.

Të lidhura

None found

“I’m going home. I have milk, oranges and buttermilk. I told them, ‘You’re spraying poison at Albanians,’ so they took me away,” the citizen said.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 15:39

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