Parties should be dissolved / Protester: A police officer earns 700,000 lekë, less than Belinda Balluku’s bidet is worth

A protester said Prime Minister Edi Rama and Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha should step down, accusing them of working together.

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“We want a political solution. Let the political class and the parties be dissolved; they are all neo-communist. Rama and Berisha are working together, so let them both leave. Berisha has taken over the Democratic Party; he should free the party and be the first to go,” he said.

Speaking to News24, he accused the government of terrorizing citizens and said the police were being used for political purposes.

“We want a state governed by the rule of law. Terror is being inflicted on Albanians. They have trampled on the Constitution with both feet. Is there no God who will punish them? We want justice, not violence. The police are being used by politicians,” the protester said.

During his remarks, the protester also discussed police officers’ salaries, comparing them with expenses that, he said, were linked to senior government officials.

“A police officer is paid 700,000 lekë! That’s not even what Belinda Balluku’s bidet costs,” he said.