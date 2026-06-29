Haziri: We Have Not Received an Invitation and There Has Been No Meeting with Kurti

LDK Vice President Lutfi Haziri spoke to the media after the party leadership held a meeting with branch chairpersons.

He stressed that so far, no meeting has been held with the leader of VV and at the same time acting prime minister, Albin Kurti.

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“Allow me to confirm it once again. We have neither received an invitation nor offered one to anyone. The inclusive principles based on the latest result recognize the right of the first party and recognize our rights in relation to the weight given to us by the citizens. There have been no meetings up to the moment we are speaking because there has been no invitation,” Haziri said.

Haziri also spoke about the topics reviewed at the LDK meeting.

“LDK’s internal debate in the post-election situation began today. Naturally, some of our branches and colleagues have taken post-election actions that have also triggered processes. But today, in the college of branches, we discussed the issues, analyzed the numbers, and the initial assessments emerging from the election result. The numbers are what have given LDK this political weight; we are in a parliamentary group of 18 deputies. More or less in a post-election situation in which we strongly believe we will be able to conclude this process after the certification of the election results,” Haziri said.