Scandal in SHISH/ Protesters ‘surround’ parliament, police expand security perimeter, citizens: Where is Vlora?

This Thursday, citizens protest in front of parliament. Meanwhile, the police have expanded the security perimeter. Since the start of the protest, several people have been escorted.

Citizens have continued with chants, “Parliament of crime, parliament of drugs, where is Vlora?”

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These chants also come as a result of the recent developments that have engulfed the country, following the arrest of the former director of SHISH, Vlora Hyseni, and the scandals after the conversations that emerged with Ergys Agasi.