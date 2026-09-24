Video/ Kryemadhi in GJKKO with irony on recent developments: Love is a great thing, see how it turns off radars

Today, Monika Kryemadhi appeared at the premises of GJKKO. During her communication with journalists, she accompanied her statements with jokes and irony about recent events, especially about the arrest of the head of SHISH and the information made public later regarding communications between Vlora Hyseni and Ergys Agasi.

“You have long days… See how it turns off radars… Love is a great thing. How come nobody turned off our radars, they only turned them on,” Kryemadhi said.

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