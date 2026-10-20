Kamberi: The unification of Albanians is the political response to Vučić’s party-state

Kamberi: The unification of Albanians is the political response to Vučić’s party-state

Shaip Kamberi, leader of the Albanian Coalition’s list in the Preševo Valley, described this unification as a political response to Aleksandar Vučić’s party-state in Serbia.

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During the campaign for the early elections to be held in Serbia on October 25, the coalition has continued its activities with the message that the unification of Albanians represents a common stance in support of equality, dignity and the representation of their voice.

Following a rally held in Samolica, attended by representatives of all Albanian political entities, Kamberi said that Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa were represented in a joint activity.

He said that this coalition seeks to convey Albanians’ demand for equality, dignity and the right for their voice to be heard and represented, presenting the unification as a political response to Vučić’s party-state.

Kamberi also stressed that unification brings with it the responsibility to respect the commitments made to citizens and to cooperate in fulfilling them.

According to him, the coalition’s representatives should hold the authorities accountable for failing to implement the agreements.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 11:55

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