German professor discovers decades later that his mother had been a member of the Nazi Party

Jürgen Falter, a professor of political science in Germany and a well-known name for his research on Nazism and the rise of Adolf Hitler, has learned a shocking fact about his family after using newly available digital archives of Nazi Party membership.

For years, Falter has studied documentation from the Nazi regime and had previously also examined his mother’s denazification files, preserved in German state archives. These materials were linked to the postwar process of vetting people connected to Hitler’s regime. In those documents, she had been classified as “exonerated,” meaning she was not considered guilty of collaborating with the regime, CNN writes.

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But that picture changed when German media made online platforms available through which citizens can check whether their ancestors had been part of the Nazi Party. It was precisely in these registers that Falter found his mother’s name on old NSDAP lists, a past she had never disclosed to the family.

According to Falter, his mother had registered in 1940, when she was 23 years old. He described this as a “completely unexpected” discovery, especially given her beliefs as a liberal Catholic. He stresses that she had never mentioned this part of her life and that, if her husband had known — a man who had been imprisoned by the Gestapo — their relationship would probably have ended.

This development comes at a time when millions of historical documents on Nazi Party membership have become accessible online, following the release of archives by the US National Archives and by German media institutions such as Der Spiegel and Die Zeit. These platforms have prompted many Germans to investigate their families’ past during the Third Reich period.

According to researchers, the publication of these data is influencing a profound reassessment of historical memory in Germany and is calling into question family narratives built over decades about the role of ancestors during the Nazi era. Experts stress that being an NSDAP member did not necessarily mean ideological conviction, since many people joined the party for opportunistic reasons after it took power in 1933.

Against this backdrop, historians speak of a new phase in Germany’s reckoning with its past, known as Vergangenheitsbewältigung, in which family memory is increasingly confronted with historical documents.

The debate is also unfolding in a political climate in which the far right in Germany, including AfD, continues to enjoy considerable support, while discussions are growing over how German society should confront the legacy of Nazism.

Falter says these archives do not always reveal the exact reasons for joining, but the moment when a person entered the party can help determine whether it was a matter of ideological conviction or opportunism. According to him, such discoveries are forcing citizens to revisit family history and reflect on how extremism became normalized in the past.

“The discovery does not only change personal history, but raises bigger questions about how it was possible for so many people to be part of the NSDAP,” Falter said.