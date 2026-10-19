Edi Rama urged to resign as protests escalate, Associated Press reports; police use tear gas and rubber batons

Anti-government protests in Albania have entered their sixth day, with the situation in the capital escalating on Sunday as protesters clashed with police.

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According to the international news agency Associated Press, protesters threw stones and used flares and fireworks against police, who responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber batons.

Government buildings were attacked during the protests, shop windows were damaged and fires were set, adding to tensions in the capital.

The situation escalated further after high school pupils and university students joined the broader anti-government movement.

Protesters are calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, while the rallies and clashes of recent days have marked a rise in political tensions in the country.