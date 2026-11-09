France investigates suspected Iranian involvement in cyberattacks on refrigerators

French authorities are examining whether cyberattacks on refrigeration equipment at hundreds of institutions and supermarkets were carried out by hackers backed by the Iranian state. The incidents caused substantial food losses and damage that could run into the tens of millions of euros.

According to Reuters, a series of attacks in October targeted systems controlling commercial refrigerators and freezers in France. Investigators are assessing the possibility that groups linked to Iran were involved.

Të lidhura None found

The most serious incident occurred on October 11, when temperature-management systems in commercial refrigerators at hundreds of institutions were compromised. As a result, the refrigeration equipment did not work properly.

At some supermarkets, temperatures rose to levels that put food safety at risk. Employees had to dispose of large quantities of meat and frozen food, as well as ice cream that had melted.

The owner of a supermarket chain in France estimated that the financial damage could reach tens of millions of euros.

Concern has grown following another wave of cyberattacks this month that affected more than 100 institutions in Europe. Refrigerators at French blood banks were among the equipment targeted. Staff moved some supplies to other units to keep them safe.

Cybersecurity experts suspect the attackers exploited weaknesses in temperature-control systems. The manufacturer of some of the affected equipment said some units were old or used earlier versions of firmware, which may have made them more vulnerable.

The case in France has also drawn the attention of U.S. authorities. In August, refrigerators at at least six U.S. military commissaries stopped working.

Reuters reports that Pentagon investigators are treating the U.S. incidents as possible cyberattacks and are working with French authorities to identify those responsible. A source familiar with the investigation said the U.S. military considers Iran a possible suspect while the investigations continue.

The Pentagon confirmed that it was aware of speculation about a possible cyber incident but provided no further details, citing security reasons.

Reuters noted that it could not independently verify how French authorities came to suspect Iranian involvement.

The French Foreign Ministry and the Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Iran’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations also did not respond.

Tehran has repeatedly denied involvement in cyber operations that cause damage.