Fire in Manhattan apartment building leaves one dead, another seriously injured; 141 firefighters respond

Fire in Manhattan apartment building leaves one dead, another seriously injured; 141 firefighters respond

A large fire that broke out early Monday in a six-story building in Manhattan, New York, killed one person and injured several others.

The fire began at around 1:30 a.m. local time in a third-floor apartment at 660 Riverside Drive, between West 143rd and 144th streets.

Të lidhura

None found

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said the apartment was filled with various items, hampering crews’ efforts. As the fire spread, a second alarm was declared at 1:47 a.m. and additional personnel were called in.

During the search and rescue operation, firefighters found a man showing no signs of life. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while a third, who had minor injuries, declined medical attention.

Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

141 firefighters and emergency personnel deployed

A total of 46 vehicles and firefighting units, along with 141 firefighters and emergency services personnel, took part in the operation to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control.

Crews remained at the scene to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other apartments in the building.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the person who died or those injured. The cause and circumstances of the fire have not been disclosed and are under investigation by the relevant authorities in New York.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 18:30

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