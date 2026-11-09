Korreshi: PD will present its electoral reform proposals, calls for fully open lists

Democratic Party MP Saimir Korreshi spoke to News24 live, commenting on the opposition’s boycott of today’s meeting of the Electoral Reform Commission and disagreements between the parties over how its work is progressing.

Korreshi said that, in his view, the Socialist Party has acted the same way in other commissions, imposing ultimatums and making unilateral decisions. He cited the Territorial Reform Commission and announced that PD would prepare its own report, along with draft proposals for changes to the Electoral Code.

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Among the opposition’s main demands, according to the Democratic Party MP, are open lists, which he claimed have also been requested by smaller parties. Korreshi said PD representatives attended today’s meeting but, at one point, stood up in protest at the way the discussion was being conducted.

“In every commission and every meeting with the Socialist Party, you encounter arrogance. Everything is a sham. We sat down today to find a final solution: an Electoral Code with open lists,” Korreshi said.

He noted that November 30 is the deadline for the commission’s work and criticized what he saw as a discrepancy between the Socialists’ calls for dialogue and the positions they take during discussions.

Korreshi said PD would submit its official position to the commission. He described the document as clear and unequivocal about the changes the opposition wants to the Electoral Code.

“The Socialist Party has behaved this way in every commission: it speaks in ultimatums and makes unilateral decisions. The same thing happened with Territorial Reform. Of course, a solution must be found. We will prepare our report and present our draft—our proposals—so the public can understand what changes we want to the Electoral Code. One of them is open lists, which all the smaller parties have also called for.

PD colleagues were at the commission today and, at one point, I saw them stand up. Wherever you sit down with the Socialist Party, in a commission or elsewhere, you encounter arrogance. Everything is a sham. We met today to find a final solution, with an Electoral Code and open lists. The deadline is November 30. In the morning, they call for dialogue, but then they issue ultimatums. We will also submit our position to the commission, clearly and firmly, without any ambiguity, on the Electoral Code,” he said.