28th student revolt protest in Tirana: Citizens clash with police officers, oppose fines for taking part in protests

The 28th student protest has begun in Tirana, with citizens gathering outside the Prime Minister’s Office. The rally on Monday evening follows protests held in recent days, which have also seen clashes between protesters and the State Police.

At around 19:45, arguments broke out between several citizens and police officers who were issuing administrative fines to people identified at the protest. Citizens say police are asking for their identification documents to verify their participation in the student revolt protests.

Të lidhura None found

“I was walking along the sidewalk when a police officer asked for my ID, telling me I had been photographed at the rally. The officer was issuing a fine, but I refused to sign it and asked why. He told me I had been photographed at the rally. I told him I had been walking along the sidewalk with my friends. He stopped me and said I had been identified in a photo,” the protester said.