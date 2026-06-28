Fatal air दुर्घटना in France, civilian plane crashes near Nancy-Essey, 11 people lose their lives

Northeastern France has been struck by a serious air incident after a civilian aircraft crashed in Tomblaine, leaving 11 victims behind.

Sources from the local authorities say that those who lost their lives include the pilot, five students, and five instructors. The aircraft belonged to a parachuting school and had taken off from Nancy-Essey airport, but crashed just minutes after departure.

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Immediately after the accident, large numbers of police officers, firefighters, and emergency services were deployed to the area. Meanwhile, authorities have asked citizens not to approach the perimeter near the airport in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department, as investigations continue to determine the causes of the incident.

France’s Interior Minister has also headed to the site of the crash to closely follow developments.

At this stage, authorities have not released details about the circumstances that led to the plane’s crash, while an official statement is expected after the preliminary investigation is concluded.