European Parliament rapporteur for Albania reacts after protests in Tirana: Violence is never the solution; an immediate halt to the escalation is needed

In a post published on social media platforms, Andreas Schieder, who serves as the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Albania, expressed concern over the tense situation in the Albanian capital after demonstrations descended into violent clashes between citizens and law enforcement forces.

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Schieder called on both sides to immediately cease any action that could lead to further deterioration of the situation, stressing that acts of violence are never a solution, regardless of which side they originate from.

Andreas Schieder’s statement

Across the European continent, the younger generation is rising up, from Paris and Berlin to Tirana. These young people are calling for a higher-quality education system and equal opportunities for everyone. This movement is justified and necessary, and it should push governments to reconsider their positions. Education represents our primary investment in the future and should never be determined by families’ economic circumstances.

However, the use of violence is never the right way to achieve change, whether it is violence incited by aggressive elements joining crowds or violence perpetrated by state institutions and the Police.

In my capacity as the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Albania, I am deeply concerned about what is happening in Tirana and call for the escalation of the situation to be stopped immediately.