European Parliament rapporteur for Albania reacts after protests in Tirana: Violence is never the solution; an immediate halt to the escalation is needed

European Parliament rapporteur for Albania reacts after protests in Tirana: Violence is never the solution; an immediate halt to the escalation is needed

In a post published on social media platforms, Andreas Schieder, who serves as the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Albania, expressed concern over the tense situation in the Albanian capital after demonstrations descended into violent clashes between citizens and law enforcement forces.

Të lidhura

None found

Schieder called on both sides to immediately cease any action that could lead to further deterioration of the situation, stressing that acts of violence are never a solution, regardless of which side they originate from.

Andreas Schieder’s statement

Across the European continent, the younger generation is rising up, from Paris and Berlin to Tirana. These young people are calling for a higher-quality education system and equal opportunities for everyone. This movement is justified and necessary, and it should push governments to reconsider their positions. Education represents our primary investment in the future and should never be determined by families’ economic circumstances.

However, the use of violence is never the right way to achieve change, whether it is violence incited by aggressive elements joining crowds or violence perpetrated by state institutions and the Police.

In my capacity as the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Albania, I am deeply concerned about what is happening in Tirana and call for the escalation of the situation to be stopped immediately.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 12:43

Tags: , , , , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients