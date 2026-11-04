European Commission report on North Macedonia: corruption remains widespread, while constitutional amendments have stalled

North Macedonia has made no progress in fighting corruption, which remains widespread and a serious cause for concern. Nor has there been any progress on the constitutional amendments needed to continue accession negotiations with the European Union.

These are among the main findings of the European Commission’s latest progress report on the country.

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In its section on European integration, the report notes that the authorities have continued preparing the documents needed to meet the benchmarks for opening Chapter 1, “Fundamentals of the Accession Process”. However, no progress has been made in adopting the constitutional amendments set out in the 2022 conclusions of the Council of the EU. As a result, the main condition for continuing the accession process has yet to be met.

The European Commission reiterates that all parties must implement existing bilateral agreements with neighbouring countries in good faith. The report specifically mentions the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria, and notes that some officials refuse to use the country’s constitutional name.

In its assessment of the fight against corruption, the country is rated as being between some and a moderate level of preparation, but no progress is reported in preventing and combating corruption. “Corruption remains widespread and is a matter of serious concern,” the document states.

The report also addresses the January 2026 amendments to the Criminal Code concerning the offences of abuse of official position and criminal association. According to the European Commission, these amendments do not adequately address the negative consequences of the 2023 changes and instead increase legal uncertainty.

The institutions responsible for preventing and prosecuting corruption also face criticism. The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption needs to be more proactive in detecting potential irregularities. Delays in dealing with high-level corruption are also a concern, as these cases often become time-barred.

“This contributes to the perception of impunity,” the report stresses.

On justice and fundamental rights, North Macedonia is moderately prepared to implement European legislation and standards, while overall progress in this area is described as limited. The drafting of the Rule of Law Roadmap is cited as a positive development, setting out obligations for the coming years to align with EU law and strengthen institutional capacity.

On public administration reform, the country is assessed as having a moderate level of preparation. The report highlights the expansion of electronic services and improvements to the electronic document management system.

The European Commission finds that the governing coalition remains stable and that progress has been made on local government reforms, although key legislation has yet to be adopted.

One positive assessment concerns North Macedonia’s full alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including its stance on Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. According to the Commission, this position clearly demonstrates the country’s strategic commitment to joining the European Union and shows that it is a reliable partner.

North Macedonia has continued to meet its obligations under the Stabilisation and Association Agreement. The Stabilisation and Association Committee met in April this year for the first time since 2021.

The document notes that the country actively participates in the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and has made progress in some specific areas of reform, but continues to face serious weaknesses in the rule of law, the judiciary and the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, the unresolved issue of constitutional amendments remains an immediate obstacle to continuing European Union accession negotiations.