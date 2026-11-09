EFJ raises concerns over journalists’ safety in Albania: 55 attacks in 18 days, most attributed to police

EFJ raises concerns over journalists’ safety in Albania: 55 attacks in 18 days, most attributed to police

Following protests in Albania, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) has expressed concern for journalists’ safety, drawing attention to the high number of attacks recorded.

According to data from the SafeJournalists network, supported by the Association of Journalists of Albania (AGSH), at least 55 attacks on journalists and media workers were documented from October 13 to 31.

Të lidhura

None found

The reported incidents include physical violence, verbal abuse, detentions, obstruction of journalists’ work and seizure of their equipment.

In its public statement, the EFJ says most of the violent incidents are attributed to State Police officers. The federation calls on Albanian authorities to protect journalists and hold those involved in the attacks accountable.

The EFJ notes that authorities had been alerted and urged to intervene in an open letter signed by more than 30 organizations on October 14. Nevertheless, according to the federation, attacks have continued at a high rate, leaving journalists unprotected while reporting in the field.

The federation stresses that, as Albania progresses toward membership in the European Union, authorities must safeguard media freedom and citizens’ right to transparent, independent information.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 17:03

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