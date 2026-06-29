ERC publishes new fuel prices in North Macedonia

The Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services Regulatory Commission of the Republic of North Macedonia (ERC) has decided to change the retail prices of petroleum products, with an average decrease of 0.27% compared with the decision dated 22.06.2026.

According to the decision, the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) will decrease by 0.50 denars/liter.

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At the same time, EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline will increase by 0.50 denars/liter in the retail price.

The price of extra light household fuel oil (EL-1) remains unchanged, while that of Mazut M-1 SU is reduced by 0.796 denars/kg and will be 41.495 denars/kg.

ERC announced that from 30.06.2026 at 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be set as follows:

EUROSUPER BS-95 will be sold for 84.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold for 86.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) will be sold for 80.00 (denars/liter)

Extra Light Fuel Oil 1 (EL-1) will be sold for 79.50 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 SU will be sold for 41.495 (denars/kilogram).