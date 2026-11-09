Shasivari after meeting Rokas: Judicial reforms reflected in European Commission assessments

Shasivari after meeting Rokas: Judicial reforms reflected in European Commission assessments

Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari met today with European Union Ambassador Michalis Rokas. According to the minister, their discussion focused on progress in judicial reforms and priorities in the European integration process.

At the meeting, Rokas presented Shasivari with the European Commission’s 2026 Progress Report, focusing in particular on its assessments and recommendations regarding the justice system.

Të lidhura

None found

Shasivari said that the work and efforts to implement reforms had yielded results. He said this was also reflected in the European Commission’s assessments, which had improved compared with last year’s report.

He described the positive assessments as evidence of the work carried out so far, but also as an incentive and an added responsibility to continue with the same commitment. The minister emphasized strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and building more efficient and accountable institutions.

Shasivari wrote that he had expressed gratitude for the European Union’s continued support and reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the European Commission’s recommendations and fulfilling the obligations arising from the Reform Agenda. He said concrete reforms and work toward sustainable results would continue, with the aim of achieving a more efficient justice system, stronger institutions, and a European future for citizens.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 20:47

Tags: , ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet