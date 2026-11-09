Shasivari after meeting Rokas: Judicial reforms reflected in European Commission assessments

Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari met today with European Union Ambassador Michalis Rokas. According to the minister, their discussion focused on progress in judicial reforms and priorities in the European integration process.

At the meeting, Rokas presented Shasivari with the European Commission’s 2026 Progress Report, focusing in particular on its assessments and recommendations regarding the justice system.

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Shasivari said that the work and efforts to implement reforms had yielded results. He said this was also reflected in the European Commission’s assessments, which had improved compared with last year’s report.

He described the positive assessments as evidence of the work carried out so far, but also as an incentive and an added responsibility to continue with the same commitment. The minister emphasized strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and building more efficient and accountable institutions.

Shasivari wrote that he had expressed gratitude for the European Union’s continued support and reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the European Commission’s recommendations and fulfilling the obligations arising from the Reform Agenda. He said concrete reforms and work toward sustainable results would continue, with the aim of achieving a more efficient justice system, stronger institutions, and a European future for citizens.