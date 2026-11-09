Electoral reform brings the Socialist Party and Democratic Party together, as Berisha demands open lists and rejects Gjiknuri’s agenda

Electoral reform brings the Socialist Party and Democratic Party together, as Berisha demands open lists and rejects Gjiknuri’s agenda

The Socialist Party and the Democratic Party are returning to the electoral reform table, while the opposition has set out its conditions for changes to the Electoral Code.

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha said fully open lists for parliamentary elections and open lists for municipal councils are non-negotiable demands.

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Berisha accused Damian Gjiknuri, the Socialist co-chair of the Electoral Reform Commission, of setting the work agenda on his own, without the opposition co-chair’s vote.

According to Berisha, this violates the law and Parliament’s decision establishing the commission, under which decisions are subject to a veto.

The Democratic Party leader said the opposition does not accept the proposed agenda because it also includes items concerning territorial reform.

He described Gjiknuri as Rama’s tool and claimed that setting the agenda unilaterally was intended to derail the commission.

Speaking about electoral lists, Berisha said the Socialists oppose opening them for municipal council candidates. He stressed that all opposition political parties want this change and that the opposition will not accept closed lists for either councillors or members of parliament.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 13:15

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