National protest against the government: Citizens march toward the Prime Minister’s Office

Citizens gathered today for a national protest against the government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

They first assembled in Skanderbeg Square and are marching toward the Prime Minister’s Office, chanting anti-government slogans.

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“Your time is up” and “Resign” are among the protesters’ chants. They are also carrying red-and-black flags to mark Liberation Day.

Yesterday’s protest was marked by tensions and clashes between protesters and police. At least 61 people were reported injured, including police officers, protesters, journalists and passersby.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd, while protesters responded with stones and Molotov cocktails.

Police also used drones to deploy tear gas.