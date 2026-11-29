Hit by a water cannon during protest, wife calls for justice: Briken is fighting for his life at the Trauma Hospital

In a moving message, Marjonela Krosi, the wife of 34-year-old Briken Tuci, who was struck by water from a water cannon truck during yesterday’s protest, has appealed to the Albanian public, saying her husband is in critical condition.

She says she is at the Trauma Hospital, where doctors have informed her of the results of a scan carried out this morning.

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According to Marjonela, a neurosurgeon told her that Briken’s life is in danger because several areas of bleeding have been found in his brain and cannot currently be operated on.

“This man and I were educated in this country, have worked in this country and have tried to build everything through our own hard work, without harming anyone. If there is even a little justice and humanity in this country, I need all of you today. I need your voices and your support so that we do not lose a son, a brother and a husband. I beg you all, do not stay silent! Help me fight for him. Briken is fighting for his life, and I feel alone in this situation. I ask only for justice, nothing more. Please do not leave me alone in this fight. Do not leave Briken alone!” she said.

Marjonela’s appeal comes at an extremely difficult time for the Tuci family, as the 34-year-old remains under doctors’ care at the Trauma Hospital. His family is calling for solidarity and justice while hoping Briken’s condition improves.

At this difficult time, Marjonela is appealing to all Albanians for solidarity, support and, above all, justice for her husband.