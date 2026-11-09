SPAK seeks two years in prison for Benet Beci, accused of favoring a bidder in a tender while heading KESH

Today, SPAK sought a two-year prison sentence for Shkodër Mayor Benet Beci, who is accused of favoring a bidder in a tender while he headed KESH.

Prosecutors have asked for the sentence to be converted into four years of probation. According to the investigative file, Beci is suspected of working with six other people to interfere in a procurement procedure conducted by the Albanian Power Corporation (KESH), creating favorable conditions for Consulting & Management Albania sh.p.k.

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The case concerns a tender worth around 700,000 euros for the “Strategic Development of the Energy Sector,” held while Beci was the administrator of KESH.

Investigators suspect the irregularities began with the drafting of the tender criteria and documents, with the aim of giving an unfair advantage to the company that was declared the winner.

The investigation into Beci and six of his former subordinates was expanded after investigators analyzed materials seized during a search of Evis Berberi’s home. Berberi is under investigation for violating equal treatment in tenders and money laundering.