Road traffic across the country has flowed without problems over the past 24 hours, Roads of Macedonia announced. The public company responsible for maintaining and protecting national and regional roads said it has been working continuously to ensure road safety.

All available resources and equipment have been deployed across Macedonia to clear snow promptly, the statement said.

Të lidhura None found

The ban on heavy goods vehicles on the Resen–Ohrid road at Bukovo Pass has been lifted. The restriction on the Delchevo–Border Crossing–Delchevo section of the A3 national road is also no longer in force. Traffic on these sections is flowing without problems.

Roads of Macedonia teams remain in the field, while drivers are urged to adjust their driving to road conditions.