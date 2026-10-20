Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

The Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation has approved its work plan for the remaining months of this year.

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The decision was made at a meeting held on Tuesday, where committee members also set priority issues for the period ahead.

Under the approved plan, Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli and Minister of Trade, Industry and Entrepreneurship Mimoza Kusari Lila will report to lawmakers in December.

The two ministers’ reports have been included in the committee’s work agenda for the final months of this year.